Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve, who was 2-for-4 on Saturday and drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the 10th, said he wants to play in all 162 games after being limited to 147 and 152 games the previous two seasons. “Altuve has done a good job of getting his body in shape,” manager Bo Porter said. “He is really locked into his profession. I don’t see any reason he wouldn’t play every day, unless something physically was to happen. I feel a lot better about winning with him out there.”

LF Robbie Grossman broke out of a early slump with a three-run homer and a double in the Astros’ 6-5 victory over the Rangers on Saturday. Grossman had three hits in 37 at-bats entering the game. “I kept telling him, ‘it won’t last for long,'” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “‘No one’s going to lose confidence in you. Go out there and continue to play.'”

CF Dexter Fowler has had better weeks. The Astros’ free-agent signee is in the midst of 2-for-18 slide with six strikeouts, including three on Saturday as part of his 0-for-5 against the Rangers. He is hitless in nine at-bats in the Texas series and his average has dropped from .381 to .267 since Thursday.

C Jason Castro was at designated hitter on Saturday after catching 11-plus innings on Friday night. He reached base three times, including a triple that set up the winning run in the 10th inning. “That was a taxing game (on Friday),” manager Bo Porter said. “Obviously, we want to have his bat in the lineup, so it’s a luxury to have the DH spot. Especially with a day game” on Sunday.