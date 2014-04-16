FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Paul Clemens worked three scoreless innings of relief. Seven of his 31 career relief appearances have lasted three-plus innings, while 16 have lasted at least an inning. Clemens was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday to replace RHP Scott Feldman, who was placed on the bereavement list.

CF Dexter Fowler finished 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, snapping an 0-for-15 skid at the plate in the first inning. Fowler has hit and scored in all four of his games at Minute Maid Park.

3B Matt Dominguez extended his hitting streak to five games with his seventh-inning single. That streak ties for the longest on the team at this early stage of the season, alongside SS Jonathan Villar and OF Alex Presley.

C Carlos Corporan clubbed a solo home run in the fifth inning off Royals RHP Yordano Ventura, his second home run in three starts behind the plate this season. Of his 13 career home runs, 11 have come against right-handed pitchers.

