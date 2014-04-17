FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 18, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF George Springer made his major league debut following his selection from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Springer was hitting .353 with eight extra-base hits, nine RBIs and four stolen bases with a 1.106 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 13 games with the RedHawks. Springer entered the season ranked as the 21st-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

OF Robbie Grossman was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Grossman started all 14 games for the Astros, including 11 in left field, batting .125/.236/.313 with two home runs and six RBIs. Grossman earned his Opening Day start with a strong spring, but his troubles at the plate were compounded by his issues at all three outfield positions.

RHP Scott Feldman was reinstated from the bereavement list. Feldman leads the majors in Wins Above Replacement (1.4) and went 2-0 with a 0.44 ERA before being placed on the bereavement list last Saturday following the death of his father. Feldman leads the majors in opponent’s batting average (.106) and will make his return to the rotation on Thursday.

RHP Lucas Harrell dropped to 0-3 with a 9.49 ERA following his loss to the Royals on Tuesday night and was designated for assignment. In 77 appearances (59 starts) with the Astros, Harrell went 17-33 with a 4.81 ERA. Harrell led the American League with 17 losses last season and his 88 walks were the most in the majors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.