Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Raul Valdes had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA over four appearances with the RedHawks. Valdes had a 37.5 percent strikeout rate and had yet to walk a batter this season. The Astros designated him for assignment March 27 when the club acquired OF Alex Presley off waivers from the Minnesota Twins.

LHP Kevin Chapman walked the only batter he faced Wednesday, Royals 1B Eric Hosmer, and he was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Chapman was 1-0 with a 12.27 ERA, and he issued seven walks in 3 2/3 innings. Opposing batters were hitting .357 against Chapman, whose 31.8 percent walk rate would have ranked among the bottom 20 relievers in the American League had his innings total qualified.

RHP Scott Feldman allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits but logged six innings for a fourth consecutive start. He is the first Houston starter to work at least six innings in his first four starts to begin a season since RHP Brett Myers strung together six such starts in 2011.

3B Matt Dominguez extended his hitting streak to a career-long seven games with his single in the fifth inning. That represents the longest hitting streak by a Houston player this season. Dominguez, however, was thrown out attempting to stretch the single into a double.