Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Alex Presley was scratched with flu-like symptoms, and L.J. Hoes took his place and went 1-for-4. Several Astros have been slowed with the flu of late.

RHP Paul Clemens was a busy man Friday. He got called into action early (one out into the first inning) and tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs and two homers. He also threw at SS Jed Lowrie in the fourth inning after Lowrie bunted in the first inning with the A’s leading 7-0. Lowrie glared at Clemens, prompting Clemens to say, “Lowrie is not an imposing guy. I guess I was a little surprised a guy like that kind of got stirred up. So be it.”

RF George Springer batted cleanup for the first time and went 2-for-4 with his first career RBI. It was his third big-league game, having been called up Wednesday from Triple-A Oklahoma City after hitting .353 with three homers, four doubles, one triple, nine RBIs and four steals in 13 games. He batted second his first two games for Houston.

RHP Jarred Cosart was rocked by the A‘s. He gave up seven runs and was pulled after getting just one out in the first inning. He gave up two homers, walked four and threw 39 pitches, just 15 strikes. Afterward, he said the baseballs were slippery. “They were slipping out of my hand a little bit. I was all over the place. ... I don’t know if it’s something we’ll look into. It definitely wasn’t an excuse,” Cosart said.