Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Presley remained out of the starting lineup with the flu-like bug that has hit the Astros the past week. There is a good chance he will be available to play Sunday.

SS Jonathan Villar was the first Astros shortstop with two extra-base hits (a homer and double), two runs scored and a stolen base since Miguel Tejada on April 21, 2008. Villar’s homer in the third inning Saturday was his third of the season. He has not made an error this season.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who left early the previous day because of flu-like symptoms, went 5 2/3 innings and allowed eight hits and two walks but only one run while striking out three. He has gone five or more innings each of his first 13 starts, tying the Houston record.

OF George Springer doubled in the ninth and hits in each of his first four games. He’s the first Astros player with hits in his first four games since 2011 (Jimmy Paredes).