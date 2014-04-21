Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve, who was tied with Detroit’s Ian Kinsler for first in hits among American League second baseman, went 1-for-4 Sunday. Manager Bo Porter also credits Altuve with helping SS Jonathon Villar to improve. “He’s really been pushing him to go about his business properly,” said Porter.

RF George Springer, 11th pick in 2011 draft and called by some the Astros next star, went 1-for-4 Sunday and has hits in each of his five major league games since being called up Wednesday from Oklahoma City.

LHP Dallas Keuchel, who goes against “King” Felix Hernandez in Seattle on Monday, ranks third in the majors in groundball-to-flyball ratio (2.54) behind A.J. Burnett and Garrett Richards. In his last game, he had his second straight quality start, going six innings and allowing only two runs

3B Marwin Gonzalez, who probably is the victim of countless misspellings (yes, W not V), drove in the Astros only run, with a homer in the fourth. When that was added to his first-inning single, Gonzalez had multiple hits for consecutive games.

C Jason Castro, who grew up in Castro Valley, about five miles south of the Oakland Coliseum, where the Astros played the three-game series against A‘s, and graduated from Stanford, leads all major league catchers in slugging and on-base percentage.