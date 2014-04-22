Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Alex Presley missed three games with flu-like symptoms but came back with a bang Monday night in Seattle. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple and scored two runs -- doing all of his damage against Mariners ace Felix Hernandez. Presley had never faced Hernandez before Monday’s game. Presley was hitting .146 on the season entering the game.

1B Marc Krauss had gone hitless in 12 consecutive at-bats before hitting an RBI single in Monday’s sixth inning and adding a solo homer in the eighth. Krauss went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to improve his season batting average to .167.

2B Jose Altuve batted leadoff for the fourth time this season Monday night, and this time it actually resulted in a win. The Astros were 0-3 this season when Altuve batted leadoff before Monday night’s 7-2 victory over Seattle. Altuve went 1-for-4 with a double. He led off the game with a walk but got thrown out on an inning-ending double play when he rounded second base on a flyout to left and failed to touch the bag on his way back to first.

LHP Dallas Keuchel turned in his third consecutive solid start Monday, when he out-dueled Seattle ace Felix Hernandez in the Astros’ 7-2 win. Keuchel gave up two runs on six hits over six innings of work while striking out eight. He is now 2-1 on the season, with two wins over his past three starts.

RHP Collin McHugh is scheduled to make his 2014 debut on Tuesday night after going 0-4 with a 10.04 ERA with the Rockies and Mets last season. McHugh is expected to officially be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday’s game at Seattle. He’ll replace Opening Day starter Scott Feldman, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game. The 26-year-old McHugh is still looking for his first Major League victory, having gone 0-8 with an ERA of 8.94 over 15 career games (nine starts).

RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to April 18, because of biceps tendinitis. The Astros’ Opening Day starter and prized offseason addition has lived up to expectations thus far, having gone 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA in four starts with Houston. Feldman had been the Astros’ most dependable starter after signing a three-year, $30 million contract as a free agent in December.

3B Matt Dominguez served as the designated hitter for only the second time this season Monday, when he went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs to lead the Astros to a 7-2 win at Seattle. Dominguez was coming off a 1-for-8 series in Oakland.