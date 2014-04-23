Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve was in the leadoff spot for the second game in a row Tuesday. He went 0-for-4 with a walk, but Houston’s offense has really come alive since he was moved back to the top of the order with new acquisition Dexter Fowler dropping one spot to No. 2.

RHP Collin McHugh earned his first career victory Tuesday night, when he filled in for injured Scott Feldman and threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2. McHugh had a career-high 12 strikeouts, half of them coming when he struck out the side in the first and third innings. He entered the game with an 0-8 record and 8.94 ERA over 15 career starts with the Rockies and Mets.

RHP Jarred Cosart is hoping to bounce back from the roughest start of his career when he takes the mound for Wednesday afternoon’s game in Seattle. Houston’s scheduled Wednesday starter didn’t get out of the first inning his last time out, giving up two home runs, four walks and seven earned runs in a third of an inning. Cosart has been solid in two of his four starts this season but has a 7.36 ERA.

C Jason Castro had gone hitless in nine consecutive at-bats before hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Seattle.

3B Matt Dominguez hit his second home run in as many nights when he went deep in Tuesday’s seventh inning. Dominguez now has four homers on the season and has a hit in 10 of his past 11 games.

DH Chris Carter homered in his first at-bat Tuesday, giving him four home runs in eight games against Seattle since the beginning of the 2013 season. Carter went 2-for-4 and now has a .375 batting average (15-for-40) with 12 RBIs in 10 games against the Mariners over that span.

RHP Lucas Harrell was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, when he officially cleared waivers. The Astros designated Harrell for assignment last week, following an 0-3 record and a 9.49 ERA in three starts with Houston.