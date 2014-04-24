Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Raul Valdes retired the only batter he faced Wednesday, lowering his season ERA by 13.50 in the process. When Valdes got Seattle’s Dustin Ackley to fly out to end the seventh inning, it dropped his season ERA from 40.50 to 27.00. Wednesday’s game marked Valdes’ third appearance of the season, and his first without allowing a run.

2B Jose Altuve went 0for-5 Wednesday, marking only the third time in 22 games this season that he has failed to reach base.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer is scheduled to face the A’s for the second start in a row when the two teams play Thursday night in Houston. Oberholtzer allowed eight hits but only one run over 5 2/3 innings when the Astros played in Oakland last week. In two career starts against the A‘s, Oberholtzer has a 1.54 ERA but a record of 0-1. Run support has been an issue this season, as the Astros have scored just seven total runs over his four starts.

RHP Jarred Cosart bounced back from the worst outing of his career (three hits, three earned runs, four walks in 1/3 inning) to control the Seattle bats for most of Wednesday afternoon. He had a shutout going into the seventh inning, when he gave up a two-run homer to the Mariners’ Kyle Seager. Cosart allowed two runs off four hits over 6 2/3 innings but did not factor in the decision.

C Jason Castro drove in a pair of runs with a third-inning double Wednesday, giving him five RBIs during the three games in Seattle. He went 1-for-5 Wednesday with an inning-ending strikeout in the ninth.

RHP Josh Fields pitched for the third time in as many days Wednesday, and the work seemed to catch up with him. He allowed hits to three of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning while blowing a save for the first time this season. Robinson Cano and Corey Hart welcomed him to the game with back-to-back singles before Seattle’s Kyle Seager hit a walk-off, three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

DH Chris Carter continued his two-year assault on Seattle pitching with a seventh-inning homer Wednesday. Since the beginning of last season, Carter has hit .372 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 11 games in Seattle.