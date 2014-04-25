FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a double to record his team-leading seventh multi-hit game of the season. Altuve leads the Astros with 25 hits, a .269 average and a .220 on-base percentage.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer lasted just 3 2/3 innings, marking the first time in his career he failed to log at least five innings in a start. He began his career with 14 starts of at least five innings, which tied a franchise record set by RHP Mark Lemongello.

RHP Matt Albers was unavailable for a third consecutive game with right shoulder stiffness. A decision has not been reached on whether Albers will be placed on the disabled list. He last pitched Monday night, working a scoreless eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners.

CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to five games by going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Fowler has reached base in 13 of 18 starts.

3B Matt Dominguez went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to five games. He has hit in 12 of his last 13 games and is batting .313 (15-for-48) over that span. Dominguez also had a seven-game hitting streak this season, hitting .308 (8-for-26) April 10-17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
