Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and six walks with three strikeouts in his second start of the season. Over his last 11 starts dating back to last season, Peacock is 4-4 with a 3.78 ERA.

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, marking the fifth time in his career he has recorded consecutive three-hit games. He recorded a single and double in his first two plate appearances and, including his single in the ninth, recorded a hit in three consecutive at-bats to match the Astros’ season high.

RHP Jose Cisnero was recalled from Triple A Oklahoma City. Cisnero posted a 2.45 ERA in six relief appearances for the RedHawks, his last coming on April 20. Last season with the Astros, Cisnero finished 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 28 appearances, striking out 41 in 43 2/3 innings.

RHP Matt Albers was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to April 22) with right shoulder tendinitis. Albers was unavailable for three consecutive games, last pitching Monday night in Seattle. Over eight appearances, Albers posted a 0.90 ERA with zero decisions, allowing 10 hits and three walks while striking out eight.