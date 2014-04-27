Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Raul Valdes recorded his first save on the season by striking out Athletics C John Jaso and SS Jed Lowrie in the ninth inning. The save was the second of Valdes’ career, the first coming on May 25, 2010, with the Philadelphia Phillies.

LHP Dallas Keuchel recorded his fourth consecutive quality start, retiring 13 consecutive batters at one point en route to allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. Keuchel struck out 30 batters over 30 1/3 innings this season.

CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to seven games, matching the longest by a Houston player this season (LF Alex Presley and 3B Matt Dominguez). Fowler finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer and is hitting 8-for-24 (.333) during his streak. His RBI single in the eighth was his 41st career go-ahead RBI and his second of the season.

DH Chris Carter smacked a two-run home run in the second inning, his third homer in his last five games. Over that span Carter is 7-for-23 (.304) with two doubles, four walks and six RBIs.