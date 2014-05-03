Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Jonathan Villar made his 23rd birthday memorable, recording his fourth career multi-steal game and first of this season. He has reached base safely in each of his last eight games and has hit safely in seven of them, batting .370 (10-for-27) during that stretch.

DH Marc Krauss reached base four times for the first time in his career. It marked his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game of the season and fifth of his career. Krauss became the first Houston player with two-plus walks and two-plus hits and two-plus RBIs in the same game since Marwin Gonzalez on April 9, 2013 also against the Seattle Mariners.

LHP Tony Sipp signed with the Astros after requesting and receiving his release from the San Diego Padres. Sipp was pitching for Triple-A El Paso, posting a 1-1 record and 4.30 ERA before leaving the Padres organization. In his Houston debut he worked 1.2 perfect innings with two strikeouts and joins LHP Raul Valdes as southpaws in the bullpen.