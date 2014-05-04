Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Jonathan Villar became the fifth shortstop in Houston history to hit a triple and home run in the same game. He was the first since Andujar Cedeno, who hit for the cycle on Aug. 25, 1992, against the St. Louis Cardinals. Villar has 13 extra-base hits this season. He entered Saturday second among American League shortstops in that category.

LHP Dallas Keuchel had his string of four consecutive quality starts snapped against the Mariners, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He did extend his streak of starts with at least six innings pitched and fewer than six hits allowed to five, the longest by a Houston pitcher since LHP Wandy Rodriguez in 2012.

LF Marwin Gonzalez made his first career start in left and tied his career high of three hits in a game, all off Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma. Gonzalez is 5-for-7 against Iwakuma and is batting .375 (12-for-32) against the Mariners.

DH Chris Carter homered for the fourth time this season and the third time against the Mariners. He also recorded his third career triple and first since Sept. 20, 2013, against the Cleveland Indians. In 21 games against Seattle since the start of last season, Carter is batting .303 (23-for-76) with seven home runs and 16 RBIs.