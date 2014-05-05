Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Darin Downs was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and replaced LHP Raul Valdes on the 25-man roster. Downs was 1-2 with a 5.54 ERA in nine games with the RedHawks after failing to make the team out of spring training. For his career, Downs is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA over 47 games.

LHP Raul Valdes was designated for assignment following eight appearances after his recall from Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 17. Valdes did not record a decision but posted a 12.27 ERA, allowing five hits and three walks in just 3.2 innings. Opponents batted .313 against Valdes, who served as the lone southpaw in the dugout until LHP Tony Sipp was signed on Friday.

SS Jonathan Villar homered for a second consecutive game and now leads the Astros with five home runs. He also leads all American League shortstops with 14 extra-base hits. Villar has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games, recording a hit in nine of those games with a .382 (13-for-34) average.

PH-LF Marc Krauss drove in two with his pinch-single in the eighth inning off Mariners RHP Danny Farquhar. Krauss is 1-for-3 as a pinch-hitter this season and paced the Astros with four pinch hits in 2013. He has seven RBIs in six games against the Mariners this season.

1B Chris Carter continued his torrid hitting against Seattle, delivering a two-run double in the fourth inning off Mariners RHP Brandon Maurer that pulled the Astros to within 6-3. Carter is batting .300 (24-for-80) with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 22 games since joining the Astros prior to the 2013 season.