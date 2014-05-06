Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Marc Krauss committed a crucial error in the seventh inning of Houston’s loss to Detroit on Monday. Krauss dropped a throw from 3B Matt Dominguez on Nick Castellanos’ leadoff grounder and the Tigers broke the scoreless deadlock later in the inning. The Astros committed two errors and have made at least one in the last six games.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will make his seventh attempt for his first victory when he faces Detroit for the first time in his career on Tuesday. Oberholtzer, who is 0-5, is coming off his worst outing this season. He allowed a career-high 11 hits and a career-high-tying six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against Washington on April 30. Manager Bo Porter said Oberholtzer needs to pitch inside more to be effective.

RHP Jarred Cosart took a hard-luck loss on Monday, holding Detroit to one unearned run and four hits in seven innings. His seven-inning stint matched his season high. Cosart’s record dropped to 1-3 but he displayed an improved changeup that kept the Tigers’ potent lineup off-balance. He struck out CF Austin Jackson with one of those changeups.

RHP Matt Albers will throw a bullpen session this week and could return to the active roster this weekend. Albers, who went on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder tendinitis, is eligible to return on May 7. He was the team’s most effective reliever before the injury with a 0.90 ERA in eight outings.

RHP Scott Feldman is on track to be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start Friday’s game at Baltimore. Feldman, who is recovering from biceps tendinitis, threw 60 pitches in a simulated game on Sunday. “Everything went well, so I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be able to get back on Friday,” manager Bo Porter said. Feldman, who is 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA, will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

CF Dexter Fowler made a crucial base-running mistake in the ninth inning of the Astros’ 2-0 loss to Detroit on Monday. Fowler tried to advance on a ball in the dirt with no one out and was gunned down by C Alex Avila. Manager Bo Porter challenged the call but it was upheld. “In that situation, you’ve got to be able to make it standing up,” Porter said.