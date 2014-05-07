Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock faces the Detroit Tigers for the first time in his career when he starts at Comerica Park on Wednesday night. Peacock will need to show improved control to limit the potent Tigers attack. He has walked 20 batters in 25 2/3 innings, including three in his last start against Seattle on Friday. He still held the Mariners to two earned runs in six innings but didn’t get the win.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer saw his record drop to 0-6 after allowing four runs in six innings against Detroit on Tuesday. Oberholtzer gave up a home run to Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera in the first and allowed two third-inning runs but stuck around long enough to throw 105 pitches. Manager Bo Porter was encouraged by the performance of Oberholtzer, who retired the last five batters he faced.

RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to six games with three hits, including an RBI double, on Tuesday against Detroit. Springer has raised his average to .222 after a poor start to his major-league career. Manager Bo Porter said Springer is doing a better job of simply putting the ball in play and using his speed. “George is swinging the bat much better,” he said.

RHP Josh Fields was pounded once again, allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning to Detroit on Tuesday. Fields, who gave up nine earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in his previous four appearances, saw his ERA rise to 12.00. He is in danger of getting demoted, though manager Bo Porter would not discuss Fields’ status after the game.

RHP Scott Feldman threw a bullpen session on Tuesday at Comerica Park and pronounced himself ready to rejoin the rotation. He will start Friday’s opener at Baltimore. “He felt good, so he should be ready to go,” manager Bo Porter said. Feldman, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18 with biceps tendinitis, threw 60 pitches in a simulated game on Sunday. Porter says he hasn‘t decided who will lose their rotation spot when Feldman is activated.