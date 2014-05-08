Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Raul Valdes, designated for assignment earlier this week, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Valdes did not record a decision with Houston this season, but he posted a 12.27 ERA, allowing five hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

SS Jonathan Villar was not in the lineup Wednesday because a jammed thumb on his throwing hand. Villar, who suffered the injury during Tuesday’s game, entered Wednesday’s game as a pinch-runner in the ninth and stole two bases. Villar, who five home runs and 14 extra-base hits leads all American League shortstops, has stolen seven bases.

RHP Brad Peacock took the loss against Detroit on Wednesday despite giving up only four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Two of those hits were home runs by Miguel Cabrera and Victory Martinez. Peacock once again had some control trouble, walking four batters. He has now walked 24 batters in 32 1/3 innings this season.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will start the finale of the four-game series in Detroit on Thursday. Keuchel has been an innings-eater for the Astros, lasting at least six in each of his last five starts. Keuchel, who is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA against Detroit in two career appearances, gave up four runs in six innings against Seattle on Saturday in his last outing. Oddly, he has been more effective against right-handers (.232) than lefties (.308) this season, a trend he’ll need to continue against a Tigers lineup stacked with right-handed hitters.

RHP Josh Zeid was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday to replace the ineffective Josh Fields. He appeared in the game during the seventh inning and struck out Tigers RF Torii Hunter with a runner on second. He pitched in two games with the Astros earlier in the season and retired three of four inherited runners. Zeid was 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA with Oklahoma City, walking three and striking out 13. “He adds another guy to the back end of the bullpen and gives us some options,” manager Bo Porter said.

RHP Matt Albers will throw a simulated game Friday. Albers, suffering from right shoulder stiffness, went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 22. Manager Bo Porter said a decision on Albers’ status will be made after the simulated game. Albers had a 0.90 ERA in eight appearances before going on the DL.

RHP Josh Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday following his poor outing on Tuesday, when he surrendered five runs in two-thirds of an inning at Detroit. Fields imploded after five scoreless appearances in April, giving up 14 runs in three innings over his next five outings. It was a quick descent for Fields, who only allowed three earned runs in his last 16 appearances last season while recording four saves. “This (Detroit) is a tough place to try to get your confidence back,” manager Bo Porter said.