Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve drove in the go-ahead runs Thursday with a two-run double in the fifth inning off Detroit LHP Drew Smyly. Altuve, the team’s leadoff hitter, has 12 RBIs, just two shy of the team lead. “The biggest hit was Altuve’s two-out double that put us ahead,” manager Bo Porter said after his club ended a five-game losing streak. “That was the big hit that had been eluding us during this stretch.”

RF George Springer hit his first major league home run 20 games into his career with a solo shot off Detroit LHP Drew Smyly on Thursday. Springer, who is batting .228, extended his hitting streak to eight games. He also made a diving catch on a shallow fly ball in the first inning. “We’re witnessing his natural ability,” manager Bo Porter said.

LHP Dallas Keuchel picked up the victory at Detroit on Thursday with his longest performance of the season. He lasted 7 2/3 innings, throwing 106 pitches and striking out seven while allowing two runs. Keuchel has gone at least six innings in each of his last six starts. “He really did a good job with his changeup,” manager Bo Porter said. “Detroit thrives on hitting the fastball, and he did a really good job of pitching inside and speeding them up and then using his changeup to get them out front.”

RHP Collin McHugh was named Saturday’s starter against the Baltimore Orioles by manager Bo Porter on Thursday. McHugh was recalled from Triple A Oklahoma City on April 22 to replaced injured RHP Scott Feldman. McHugh went 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA in three starts filling in Feldman, earning him a rotation spot even with Feldman returning to start Friday. Opposing batters are hitting just .186 against McHugh.

RHP Scott Feldman’s return to the mound on Friday puts an end to his drudgery. He went on 15-day disabled list April 21, backdated to April 18, due to biceps tendinitis. The road to recovery was littered with yawns for the team’s top starting pitcher. “The DL was very boring,” said Feldman, who was 2-1 with a 1.69 ERA before the injury. “Hopefully, I won’t have to go back on the DL anytime soon. Hopefully, everything will feel good and I won’t have to deal with this anymore.”

C Carlos Corporan hit a solo homer Thursday with the team’s No. 1 catcher, Jason Castro, getting the day off. Corporan, who also scored another run, is hitting .182, but his three homers have come on just 33 official at-bats. He homered seven times in 191 at-bats last season as Castro’s backup.