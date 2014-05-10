Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF L.J. Hoes was drafted by the Orioles out of St. John‘s, a high school in Washington, D.C. He grew up near Bowie, Md., the home of the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate in the Eastern League. He had three hits on Thursday at Detroit and started in left as the No. 9 hitter for the Astros on Friday and was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer, who had been in the Houston rotation, was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City as Scott Feldman came off the DL to start Friday. “It was a hard decision,” manager Bo Porter said of sending Oberholtzer to the minors.

OF George Springer, a rookie, began the day with an average of .228 then was hitless as his average fell to 217. “Right-handed power like Springer is hard to find,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. Said Houston outfielder L.J. Hoes: “He has a lot of raw power. He is fun to watch; he is exciting to watch. He can only get better.”

RHP Collin McHugh will make the start for the Astros on Saturday and try to continue his impressive season. In three starts, he is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.79.

RHP Scott Feldman, a starter for the Orioles in 2013, made the start for Houston on Friday in Baltimore. He had right biceps tendinitis before he came off the DL to make the start. “Scott has been absolutely tremendous,” manager Bo Porter said. “He is a veteran guy.” Feldman gave up two solo homers in six innings and was not involved in the decision in a 4-3 loss. “He did a good job. They kind of got to him in the sixth. He said that was the best he felt all year. It was good to see that,” Porter said. “He didn’t have any stress leading up to the sixth inning. He deserved the opportunity to finish that (sixth) inning.”