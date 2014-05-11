Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Paul Clemens continues to struggle. He came on in the 10th inning of a tie game Saturday night at Baltimore and got one out before J.J. Hardy singled and scored the winning run on Steve Clevenger’s double. “I was just battling,” Clemens said. “I couldn’t come in with my fastball at all so that’s bad. I was really looking to get comfortable out there. We didn’t go to off-speed soon enough. I just kept missing with my fastballs and paid for it. I feel responsible. This is a ball game we should win.” He fell to 0-1 with a 5.27 ERA in five appearances.

RF George Springer hit his second home run in three days Saturday at Baltimore. After connecting for his first major league homer Thursday against Detroit, the rookie connected in the second inning against Miguel Gonzalez, who had retired the first five Houston hitters to start the game. Springer added a double in five at-bats and improved his average to .227.

RHP Colin McHugh returned to his earlier 2014 form in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Baltimore. After allowing six runs on eight hits in four innings against Seattle, McHugh went 6 1/3 against the Orioles, giving up two runs on seven hits in a no-decision. He had allowed one run over 15 1/3 innings in his first two starts, wins over Seattle and Oakland. “Colin did a tremendous job,” manager Bo Porter said. “He had a sharp breaking ball working. He did a good job of pitching the ball to the inner third of the plate.”

RHP Jarred Cosart (1-3, 4.50 ERA) faces the Orioles for the first time Sunday. He was outdueled by Detroit’s Justin Verlander his last time out, allowing one unearned run and four hits over seven innings in a 2-0 loss. He’s 0-1 with a 1.83 ERA in his last three starts. Since his debut on July 12, 2013, he ranks seventh among AL pitchers in ERA (2.94) and fifth in the AL in opponent’s batting average (.216).