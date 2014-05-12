Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve has been solid this season both offensively and defensively. Altuve has not made an error in his past 73 games. His last error came Aug. 16, 2013 against the Angels. Altuve went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run batting leadoff Sunday in a 5-2 victory over Orioles. He is batting .288 with a homer and 14 RBIs.

RHP Collin McHugh has shown signs he can be a long-term solution in the rotation. Through his first four starts this season, McHugh is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA (eight earned runs over 25 innings pitched) with three quality starts. He also has 27 strikeouts through 25 innings. On Saturday, McHugh allowed two runs and seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 6 1/3 innings in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles in 10 innings. After allowing just one run in his opening two starts of the season, McHugh allowed five runs in just four innings May 4 against Seattle. “Collin did a tremendous job,” Porter said. “He pitched well. He had a sharp breaking ball working. He did a good job of pitching the ball to the inner third of the plate. He put us in position to win the game.”

RHP Jose Cisnero (right elbow discomfort) was placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to May 7.

C Jason Castro served as the designated hitter after starting at catcher the previous night. Houston manager said Castro was dealing with the usual bumps and bruises that come with the position, and he just wanted to give him a break. “It’s a day game after a night game,” Porter said. “We want to make sure you’re taking care of Castro from a usage standpoint.” Castro responded with a three-run homer in the first inning in the Astros’ 5-2 victory. He is batting .214 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 31 games this season. He has also been valuable working with the Astros young pitching staff and was happy to give starter Jarred Cosart an early lead Sunday. “When we can come out and score early, that’s really when we’re at our best,” Castro said. “It kind of gives some of the young staff a little bit of a breather from the beginning ... not have too much pressure from the start by giving them a little of a cushion to work with.”

RHP Chad Qualls picked up his second save Sunday in the Astros’ 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Qualls was not available the previous night after dealing with a sinus illness. Astros manager Bo Porter said Qualls was given medication Saturday, which appeared to clear up the illness. Qualls is 0-1 with 3.75 ERA in 13 games this season.