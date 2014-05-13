Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock fanned a career-high 11 batters despite having his string of starts allowing three runs or fewer snapped at eight. Peacock previously struck out 10 batters at Minnesota on Aug. 4, 2013. He became the second Houston pitcher with a double-digit strikeout performance this season, joining RHP Collin McHugh, who fanned 12 at Seattle on April 22. In Monday’s loss to Texas, Peacock gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his club-leading 13th multi-hit game and his second consecutive three-hit performance. He is tied for first in the American League with six three-hit games, and he extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he is batting .476 (10-for-21).

RHP Matt Albers hit a snag in his rehab for right shoulder tendinitis, which landed him on the 15-day disabled list April 22. Albers skipped his scheduled simulated game last Friday after experiencing continued discomfort.

3B Matt Dominguez tied his season high by extending his hitting streak to seven games. He has recorded four consecutive multi-hit games after finishing 2-for-4. He is hitting .379 (11-for-29) during his hitting streak, and he has hit safely in 11 of 12 and 25 of 29 games.