#Echo Trending HP
May 15, 2014 / 4:32 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF L.J. Hoes finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, matching his career high for RBIs previously set on Sept. 10, 2013 against the Seattle Mariners. Hoes is batting 6-for-9 over his last four games.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to six games after going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple. Altuve is batting .462 (12-for-26) during his streak.

RF George Springer recorded his first career multi-walk game, finishing 1-for-2 with three walks and an RBI. He became the first Houston player with three walks in a game since Trevor Crowe on Sept. 24, 2013 at Texas and the first rookie since Luke Scott on Aug. 4, 2006 at Arizona.

LHP Dallas Keuchel tossed his first career shutout, scattering seven hits while striking out seven in an 8-0 win over the Rangers. It marked the first complete game and shutout of the season for an Astros pitcher and the second complete game for Keuchel, who recorded one against the Cleveland Indians on June 23, 2012. Keuchel has six quality starts in eight appearances.

