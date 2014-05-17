Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight games with his 2-for-5 night. Altuve is batting .417 (15-for-36) during that stretch. He leads the team with 15 multi-hit games and has recorded a multi-hit game in five of his last six starts.

RHP Collin McHugh limited the White Sox to one hit over five innings before falling apart in the sixth, surrendering four runs in taking the loss. McHugh recorded seven strikeouts and has 34 in 31 innings this season. He is just one of five pitchers with seven-plus strikeouts while allowing three hits or less in three starts this season, joining Reds RHP Johnny Cueto, Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez and Tigers RHP Max Scherzer.

CF Dexter Fowler recorded his seventh multi-walk game of the season and has five multi-walk games over his last six starts. Fowler has walked in six consecutive games, tying a career high (Also July 11-20, 2009) and marks the longest such streak by a Houston player since Astros OF J.D. Martinez walked in six straight from April 23-29, 2012.

DH Chris Carter finished 2-for-4 with a double and extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games. Carter is batting .375 (9-for-24) during his streak and improved his batting average to .198.