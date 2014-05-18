Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Paul Clemens was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Kyle Farnsworth. Saturday marked the third time this season Clemens was optioned to the RedHawks. In eight appearances with the Astros, Clemens was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA.

RHP Kyle Farnsworth signed with Houston on Saturday and made his debut with the team, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while recording only two outs in the eighth inning. Farnsworth went 0-3 with a 3.18 ERA and three saves over 19 appearances with the New York Mets, his eighth team, before being released on May 14.

LHP Tony Sipp has retired all 20 batters he has faced since signing with Houston on May 2, a span of five appearances. The last pitcher to start a season without allowing a runner to reach base in his first five outings was RHP Fernando Rodney in 2012. Sipp is the first Houston pitcher to allow zero baserunners in his first five appearances with the Astros.

CF Dexter Fowler reached base in four of five plate appearances, finishing 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs. Fowler is batting .303 (30-for-99) with two home runs and 10 RBIs over his last 27 games. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, including a streak of seven consecutive games with a walk -- the longest such streak for a Houston player since Lance Berkman, May 13-21, 2009.