Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Jonathan Villar left in the fifth inning on Sunday with a right hand contusion. Villar finished 2-for-2 with a run scored before departing, delivering a two-run single in the second inning off White Sox LHP John Danks. Villar is batting .233/.287/.429 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his leadoff single in the first inning. This marks the second-longest hitting streak of his career and stands one game shy of the 11-game streak he mustered from May 29-June 10, 2013. Altuve, who is batting .391 (18-for-46) during the streak, has the longest hitting streak by a Houston player this season.

CF Dexter Fowler extended his string of games with at least one walk to eight, marking a career high. The last Houston player with such a streak was Astros 3B Morgan Ensberg, who walked in nine consecutive games from Aug. 2-11, 2006. Fowler has reached base safely in 16 consecutive games; his career-high streak is 17 games.

3B Matt Dominguez recorded the third multi-homer game of his career by belting two-run home runs in the third and fifth innings off White Sox LHP John Danks. It marked the first multi-homer game by a Houston player this season and first since C Jason Castro belted two against Toronto on Aug. 24, 2013. Dominguez is one of five Houston third basemen with three-plus multi-homer games.