May 21, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve owns an 11-game hitting streak, tying his career best. During the streak, Altuve is hitting .400 (20-for-50). By going 2-for-4 against the Angels, Altuve raised his average to .305 and moved into a tie with Toronto’s Melky Cabrera for the most hits in the American League, 58.

LHP Dallas Keuchel won his third consecutive start Monday night and came within one out of his second successive shutout. In his past eight starts, Keuchel is 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA. Until he was charged with two runs in the ninth inning Monday, Keuchel had pitched 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

CF Dexter Fowler is becoming an offensive dynamo. Since April 28, Fowler is batting .305 (32-for-105). Also, Fowler drew a walk in each of the past nine games -- the first Astro to do that since Morgan Ensberg in 2006 -- and he has reached base safely in 34 of his 40 starts.

3B Matt Dominguez has at least two hits in seven of his past 10 games after going 2-for-4 Monday night. Dominguez ranks third among American League third basemen with 42 hits.

