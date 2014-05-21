Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski (strained right lat muscle) will make a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Wojciechowski has not pitched all season.

SS Jonathan Villar returned to the Astros’ lineup after missing Monday’s game with a bruised right hand. Villar, who injured the hand Sunday while swinging a bat, went 0-for-4 with one strikeout Tuesday and made a fielding error.

LF L.J. Hoes remained in the Astros’ hotel Tuesday after becoming sick. He was scheduled to start against the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros shuffled their lineup to replace Hoes. Jesus Guzman moved from first base to left field, Chris Carter went to first base from designated hitter, Jason Castro switched from catcher to DH, and Carlos Corporan got the start at catcher.

2B Jose Altuve continues to shine. Altuve extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a career best, and he has 61 hits, one behind Toronto OF Melky Cabrera, the American League leader. Altuve also lengthened his streak of errorless games to 81.

CF Dexter Fowler extended his hitting streak to four games, and he is batting .312 (34-for-109) in his past 30 games. However, Fowler’s streak of drawing a walk in nine successive games ended.