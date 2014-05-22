Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Asher Wojciechowski, out all season due to a right lat strain, made his first rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Wojciechowski allowed one run on four hits in four innings. He struck out five, walked one and threw 66 pitches.

OF L.J. Hoes, who missed Tuesday’s game due to an illness, was back in uniform Wednesday but did not play. Hoes said he probably suffered food poisoning at the team’s hotel.

2B Jose Altuve continued one streak while seeing another end. Altuve extended his span of consecutive games without a fielding error to 82. However, Altuve’s 12-game hitting streak, a personal best, ended when he went 0-for-4.

RF George Springer injured his right hip flexor while being picked off first base in the ninth inning of the Astros’ 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. “I’ll be good to go,” Springer said. “It’s happened (before). My body will bounce back.” Springer extended his hitting streak to five games with a solo home run against Angels RHP Jered Weaver. Since May 12, Springer is batting .313 (10-for-32) with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs and eight walks.

RHP Collin McHugh pitched at least seven innings for the third time in his last four starts Wednesday night. In seven innings against the Angels, McHugh scattered two runs on four hits and two walks, struck out seven and retired 13 of the final 16 batters he faced. His Wednesday start was his best since April 27, when he permitted just three walks, two hits and one run in 8 2/3 innings while amassing seven strikeouts in a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics.

CF Dexter Fowler saw a second offensive streak end Wednesday. Fowler went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, ending a span of 18 successive games in which he reached base safely. On Tuesday, Fowler failed to draw a walk for the first time in nine games.