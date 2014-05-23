Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Alex White began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, throwing a scoreless inning. It was his first official game appearance since he underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2013.

OF L.J. Hoes was back in the lineup Thursday after battling a stomach bug earlier in the week. Hoes went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of the Astros’ 3-1 loss to Seattle.

RHP Brad Peacock earned his first win of the season Sunday, giving up five hits and two runs over 6 2/3 innings in an 8-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. In eight of his other nine starts this season, the Astros came away with a loss. The only other team to lose in a Peacock start this season? Seattle, which hosts the Astros on Friday in a game that Peacock is scheduled to start.

2B Jose Altuve led off a game with a home run for the first time this season, taking Seattle LHP Roenis Elias deep to left field on the first pitch of Thursday’s game. He added a seventh-inning single and finished 2-for-4.

OF George Springer is battling a hip flexor that he suffered in Wednesday night’s game, and he sat out Thursday. However, he said the injury isn’t serious.

RHP Jarred Cosart wasn’t dominating Thursday, but he did enough to turn in a quality start. He came within one close call at first base of allowing a single run over 6 1/3 innings. Instead, Cosart was charged with three runs on five hits. He now has a 2.50 ERA against the Mariners this season and an ERA of 5.30 against the rest of the league.

LHP Tony Sipp got off to a good start after relieving RHP Jared Cosart in the seventh inning Thursday, but things quickly took a turn for the worse. Sipp came on with one out and the bases loaded, and he induced an easy popup from the first hitter he faced. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Seattle’s Michael Saunders hit a sharp grounder to the right of Houston 1B Jesus Guzman, who made a perfect toss to Sipp for what could have been the inning-ending out. However, Saunders barely beat Sipp to the bag, resulting in two runs and a 3-1 Seattle lead. The infield single was the first hit Sipp allowed after retiring 21 consecutive batters to start his career as an Astro.