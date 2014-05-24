Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Rudy Owens made his major league debut Friday and was sent back to Triple-A immediately afterward. Owens allowed five runs off nine hits over 5 2/3 innings while suffering the loss, but he said the debut was “everything I’ve been waiting for my entire life. Ever since I was a kid, I said I was going to be a professional baseball player. And today (Friday) was the day.”

RHP Brad Peacock was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night, due to soreness in his right forearm. Peacock is not expected to miss more than one scheduled start, manager Bo Porter said. He is 1-4 with a 5.20 ERA this season.

2B Jose Altuve is off to a solid start in the Seattle series, and his red-hot road trip continues. He went 3-for-4 with Houston’s only RBI on Friday and has gone 5-for-8 with two stolen bases in the first two games of the series in Seattle. He is hitting .476 (10-for-21) on the trip.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was recalled from Triple-A to start Saturday night’s game in Seattle. He got off to a horrible start this season by losing each of his first six decisions before being sent down to the minors. The Astros have yet to win a game in any of Oberholtzer’s seven starts this year.

LHP Dallas Keuchel, who was scheduled to start Saturday, has been moved back to Sunday. It would mark the third time he has faced Seattle already this season and, if all goes according to plan, he’ll be the third straight southpaw to start against the Mariners.

RHP Josh Zeid was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City before Friday’s game, clearing the way for LHP Rudy Owens to make his major league debut. Owens started in place of injured Brad Peacock. Zeid had a 3.86 ERA over seven appearances with the Astros this season.