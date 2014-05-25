Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Jonathan Villar used some heads-up baserunning to score the Astros’ fourth run of the game on Saturday. After reaching on an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth, Villar scored from first on a Jose Altuve single. Seattle RF Michael Saunders threw to the wrong cut-off man, going to second, and an alert Villar rounded third and came in to score for a 4-2 lead.

RHP Brad Peacock (strained right forearm) threw a bullpen session before Saturday’s game and all indications are that he will be slotted back into the rotation for his next scheduled start.

RHP Brad Peacock (strained right forearm) threw a bullpen session before Saturday’s game, and all indications are that he will be slotted back into the rotation for his next scheduled start.

2B Jose Altuve is as close to automatic as it gets these days. He added two more hits and a walk on Saturday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. In the first three games of the Seattle series, Altuve is hitting .583 (7-of-12) with three RBIs. This road trip, Altuve has gone 12 of 25 at the plate for a .480 batting average.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer picked up his first victory since Sept. 1, 2013, on Saturday. He snapped his 10-decision losing streak in Houston’s 9-4 win at Seattle. Oberholtzer, who had been called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City the previous night, allowed two earned runs and six hits in six innings, with a season-high eight strikeouts. The last team that Oberholtzer beat was also Seattle, against which he pitched a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win last September. Oberholtzer did not find out that he would be starting Saturday night’s game until he read the news on the team’s website earlier in the day.

RF George Springer returned to the lineup in a big way on Saturday after missing two games with a hip flexor. He hit two home runs, including one on the first pitch he saw, and drove in five of Houston’s nine runs in a 9-4 win over Seattle. In the process, Springer extended his hitting streak to six games while going 8-for-22 (.363) at the plate.

OF George Springer (hip flexor) returned to the lineup Saturday night.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to be the third straight southpaw to start for the Astros when he takes the hill on Sunday in Seattle. He has already faced the Mariners twice this season, with vastly different results. Keuchel beat Seattle 7-2 on April 21, when he allowed two runs and six hits in six innings. Twelve days later, the Mariners scored four times in six innings to beat Keuchel 9-8. Since that start, he has gone 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA. Keuchel was originally scheduled to start Saturday’s game, but manager Bo Porter moved the rotation back a day while calling up LHP Brett Oberholtzer before Saturday’s game.