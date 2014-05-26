Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Marc Krauss was mired in a forgettable road trip before breaking out for two hits and two RBIs at Seattle on Sunday. His second-inning single came after a 1-for-12 start to the road trip, then Krauss added a two-run homer in the seventh.

OF L.J. Hoes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Sunday’s game, largely because of the emergence of RF George Springer. Manager Bo Porter said the demotion would give Hoes a chance to play every day while Springer continues to start in right field.

2B Jose Altuve raised his team-high batting average to .326 with another two-hit performance Sunday. He went 2-for-4 and scored Houston’s first run of the game. During the current road trip, Altuve has hit .483 (14-for-29).

RF George Springer capped off quite a weekend in Seattle on Sunday, when he added another home run and two more RBIs to his breakout game Saturday. He drove in seven of Houston’s 13 runs over the weekend, during which he hit three home runs. Springer now has a seven-game hitting streak, during which he went 9-for-26 (.346) at the plate.

OF Robbie Grossman was recalled from Triple-A after Sunday’s game, and manager Bo Porter said he’ll be the every-day left fielder. “We believe Robbie Grossman is an every-day outfielder,” Porter said. The move means Alex Presley will platoon and serve as a fourth outfielder.

-LHP Dallas Keuchel continues to roll through the competition, and command has been his biggest asset as of late. Over a four-game winning streak that continued with Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Seattle, Keuchel has struck out 27 batters and walked just one. He has a 1.05 ERA and two complete games in that span, including a Sunday performance that saw Keuchel give up just one unearned run off five hits on 106 pitches over nine innings.

RHP Scott Feldman has gone at least six innings in each of his past four starts against the Royals, whom he is scheduled to face Monday. In that span, Feldman has a 2-1 record and 3.54 ERA. Earlier this year, Kansas City beat Feldman and the Astros 5-1.