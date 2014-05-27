Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF L.J. Hoes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Hoes hit .209 with two home runs, three doubles and four RBIs in 28 games. He struck out 18 times in 67 at-bats, while grounding into four double plays.

RHP Brad Peacock, who was scratched from a May 23 start with forearm stiffness, threw a bullpen session Monday with no problems. He has been cleared to start Thursday against the Orioles. He is 1-4 with a 5.20 ERA in 10 games, including six starts. His lone victory was in his most recent start, May 18 against the White Sox.

RF George Springer went 4-for-4 and homered in his fourth straight game. He also had a pair of doubles, walked, scored five runs and made a superb catch in right. “We’re not shocked,” Astros manager Bo Porter said of what Springer can do. “At the same time, he got off to a slow start and the game was kind of fast. He kind of pumped the brakes and now once he slowed the game down, you’re starting to see his natural talent pretty much just take over.” He is the first Astros rookie to homer in four straight games. The last Astro to score five runs in a game was Cody Ransom on Sept. 20, 2007 at St. Louis. He became the 27th rookie in major league history to score five runs in a game.

SS Marwin Gonzalez had his first four-hit game. He has five multi-hit games this season, including two against the Royals.