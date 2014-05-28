Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Jonathan Villar is hitless in his past 17 at-bats, dropping his average to .207. Villar, a switch hitter, has struck out 47 times in 150 at-bats.

RF George Springer flied out deep to center and right in his first two at-bats as his four-game homer streak ended. Springer also walked and had an infield single in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to a career-high nine games.

LHP Dallas Keuchel was selected the American League Player of the Week for May 19-25 after going 2-0 with a 1.02 ERA. He had 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings, and he posted a complete-game victory over the Mariners. On May 19, he came within one out of his second straight complete-game shutout before allowing two runs at Anaheim. He is the first Astros pitcher to log at least 8 2/3 innings in three straight starts since RHP Darryl Kyle in 1993. He is the first Astros pitcher with six victories before the end of May since RHP Roy Oswalt in 2007.

RHP Collin McHugh worked seven scoreless innings, struck out nine and walked none in a 3-0 whitewashing of the Royals on Tuesday. McHugh was 0-3 with a no-decision in his first four May starts before dominating the Royals. “He attacked the strike zone, no walks,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “He did a tremendous job of pitching to both sides of the plate. I felt like he did a really great elevating his fastball, and I think that really helped his breaking ball as well.”

RHP Jarred Cosart, who starts the series finale at Kansas City, has never faced the Royals. He is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in his past six outings, five of them quality starts. The Astros are 4-6 in Cosart’s starts.

DH/1B Chris Carter was not in the Astros’ lineup for the third consecutive day and the fourth time in five games. Carter is 3-for-18 on the 10-game trip that ends Wednesday. He is hitting .195 with a .278 on-base percentage, striking out 54 times in 156 at-bats. “It is (hard) when you look at the fact that he can change the game with one swing,” manager Bo Porter said of benching Carter, who is working with hitting coaches John Mallee and Ralph Dickenson, making adjustments. Porter said Carter would start Wednesday.