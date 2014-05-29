FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brad Peacock will be making his first start since May 18 when he picked up his first victory of the season, limiting the White Sox to two runs on five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Peacock was scratched from a May 24 start at Seattle because of forearm stiffness.

2B Jose Altuve singled in the fifth to up his hit total to a major league-leading 73. He is hitting .317 with a .361 on-base percentage. Altuve’s Astros record of 88 consecutive errorless games by a second baseman ended in the sixth when he dropped 1B Eric Hosmer’s fly to shallow right as it bounced off his glove. “No excuses,” Altuve said. “I should have caught that ball. That’s an error for sure.”

RF George Springer hit his sixth home run in six games in the first inning. It was his ninth home run in May, breaking the franchise rookie record of eight home runs in a month by Glenn Davis, September 1985. “He continues to swing a hot bat,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “Again what’s impressive is that he’s attacking the right pitches. He’s getting pitches he can handle and he’s putting good swings on them.”

RHP Jose Cisnero underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. He had a 9.64 ERA in five relief appearances, giving up eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings, before the elbow injury.

