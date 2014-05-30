Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock tossed his second consecutive quality start and his third in four games, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over six innings. He did not walk a batter for the first time in 23 career starts. Peacock closed the month with 34 strikes in five starts and 31 1/3 innings. He missed his previous scheduled start due to right forearm soreness.

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run. His 76 hits lead the majors and mark the most by a Houston player before June since Lance Berkman tallied 79 in 2008. Altuve has hit in 20 of 21 games at a .404 clip (38-for-94), and he leads the majors with 23 multi-hit games.

RF George Springer delivered a two-run home run in the seventh inning Thursday that put the Astros ahead to stay. The home run was his 10th on the season, his 10th in the month of May and his seventh in seven games. He extended his club record for homers in a month by a rookie, and he is tied for third in major league history for homers in May by a rookie. During his 11-game hitting streak, Springer is batting .390 (16-for-41).

RHP Chad Qualls recorded his fourth save with a perfect ninth inning, running his scoreless-appearances streak to 13 dating to April 21. Qualls has 19 strikeouts against only three walks in 16 1/3 innings.