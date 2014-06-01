FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Alex White was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. White, who made the opening day roster last season before being lost to Tommy John surgery, has made four rehab starts with the RedHawks, allowing only two hits and no walks over five scoreless innings.

2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-4 and had his nine-game hitting streak snapped. Altuve fell short of the club record for hits through the month of May by failing to add to his major-league-leading total of 77. Lance Berkman recorded 79 hits before the calendar hit June in 2008.

LHP Dallas Keuchel recorded his fifth consecutive quality start, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings. Keuchel had walked a total of one batter over his previous four starts before walking three in succession in the fifth inning on Saturday. Keuchel closed the month of May with a 4-2 record and 2.14 ERA over six starts.

CF Dexter Fowler finished 1-for-4 with a single in the third inning, extending his run of reaching base safely to 28 of his last 29 games. He entered Saturday leading the majors in walks in May with 24 and ranked fifth in the American League with a .431 on-base percentage.

