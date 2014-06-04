Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Marc Krauss was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the 25-man roster for 1B Jon Singleton. Krauss was batting .173/.272/.309 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 39 games. Kraus was hitless in seven of his last nine games and posted a 28.0 strikeout rate. Krauss combined with Jesus Guzman and Chris Carter to hit .181, the lowest average for any collection of first basemen in the majors.

RF George Springer finished 0-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run scored on the day he was named American League Rookie of the Month. Springer hit .294/.385/.647 with 10 homers, 25 RBIs and 22 runs in May. He is the fourth Houston player to be named Rookie of the Month, joining RHP Roy Oswalt (August 2001), RHP Kirk Saarloos (July 2002) and OF Hunter Pence (May 2007) in earning the honor.

RHP Collin McHugh tossed his second consecutive scoreless start, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five scoreless innings. McHugh worked seven scoreless innings at Kansas City on May 27 and has not allowed a run since the sixth inning on May 21 at the Angels. He lowered his ERA to 2.52, which leads all Houston starters.

1B Jon Singleton homered in his major league debut, becoming just the fourth player in franchise history to accomplish that feat (Mark Saccomanno, Dave Matranga, Ken Caminiti). Singleton finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs, joining Caminiti to become just the second player in franchise history to walk and homer in his debut.