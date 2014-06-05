Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve finished 1-for-4 with a single in the eighth inning, adding to his major-league-leading hit total. Altuve has 80 hits this season, the most for a Houston player through June 4 since Lance Berkman recorded 83 in 2008.

RHP Jarred Cosart logged 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with a career-high-tying eight strikeouts. Cosart also recorded eight strikeouts against the Texas Rangers on April 12. He has now allowed three runs or less in eight consecutive starts, posting a 2.96 ERA over that span. Six of his last eight starts have been quality starts.

RHP Kyle Farnsworth worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, recording a strikeout and a walk in relief of RHP Jarred Cosart. Farnsworth has not allowed a run in 20 of 26 appearances this season and has stranded three inherited runners over his last two appearances.

CF Dexter Fowler finished 2-for-4 with a leadoff double in the first inning, recording his second consecutive multi-hit game. Fowler has reached base in 47 of 56 games and improved his on-base percentage to a club-leading .377.