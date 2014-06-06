Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brady Aiken was taken first overall in the amateur draft, joining Brien Taylor and David Clyde as the only prep southpaws selected first in the draft. Aiken, 17, posted a 7-0 record and a 1.06 ERA in 11 starts in his senior season at Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego, CA. He was a 2014 Perfect Game 1st Team All-American and led Team USA to the gold medal at the 18-and-under World Cup in Taiwan last September by winning both of his starts, including a championship-game performance against Japan in which he struck out 10 and allowed one run in seven innings.

OF Derek Fisher was taken in the compensation round, 37th overall. One of the top high school hitting prospects in the 2011 draft, Fisher lasted until the sixth round because of signability concerns, and he turned down a substantial offer from the Rangers to attend Virginia. He led the Cape Cod League with a .453 on-base percentage last summer and projects as a plus hitter in terms of both average and raw power.

1B A.J. Reed was selected in the second round, 42nd overall. A dynamic two-way player for Kentucky, Reed won 12 games and posted a 2.09 ERA as the staff ace while batting .336 with a nation-leading 23 home runs and 73 RBIs to earn Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors. Reed is a finalist for the 2014 Golden Spikes Award presented to the nation’s top amateur player.

DH Chris Carter walked in all four of his plate appearances against the Angels, becoming the first Houston player to walk four times in one game since Lance Berkman at St. Louis on May 12, 2010. The last Houston player to walk in every one of his plate appearances was Jimmy Wynn on Sept. 19, 1969 against the Reds.