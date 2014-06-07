Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer hit his team-leading 11th homer of the season Friday. Eleven of his last 15 hits have gone for extra bases, including eight home runs and three doubles since May 21.

RHP Dallas Keuchel pitched six shutout innings Friday to improve to 7-3 this season. Keuchel is 5-1 over his last six starts with a 1.36 ERA in those appearances.

CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-4 with a triple, his 56th career three-base hit. His 56 triples since 2009 are the most in the majors in that time.

3B Matt Dominguez hit his ninth home run of the season Friday. His nine homers are fourth-most among American League third basemen.