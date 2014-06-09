Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Rudy Owens was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the game Sunday against Minnesota. RHP Paul Clemens, who walked five batters in two innings of work on Saturday, was optioned to Oklahoma City.

2B Jose Altuve stole a pair of bases Sunday and leads the American League with 23 this season. Over the last month, Altuve is batting .362 and has at least one hit in 28 of 30 games.

RHP Collin McHugh allowed three runs on three hits and five walks over 4 1/3 innings of work Sunday. The first run he allowed snapped a 16-inning scoreless streak that had spanned parts of four starts.

DH Chris Carter hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning, his 10th home run of the season and the first slam of his career.