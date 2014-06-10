Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer was a late scratch from the lineup with right knee soreness Monday. “He’s been dealing with some soreness in his right knee,” manager Bo Porter said. “He could have played, but at the same time when we think about it, do you want to risk anything further happening? We allowed him to get treatment today, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” A rookie, Springer is the first player in Astros history to have 21 home runs in his first 47 career games. Springer was scheduled to bat third, and 1B Jon Singleton was moved up from fifth to third.

RHP Jarred Cosart extended to nine his streak of consecutive starts in which he has given up three or less runs when he held Arizona to three runs in six innings Monday. Since giving up five runs to Oakland in one-third of an inning on April 18, he is 4-3 with a 3.13 ERA. Cosart had eight strikeouts, trying a career high for the second straight start. “You talk about attacking the strike zone with his fastball,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “He used his changeup tonight, and that was the difference maker in his ability to go six innings because he was able to use his off-speed pitches.”

LHP Tony Sipp played right field for one out in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over Arizona, when manager Bo Porter wanted to preserve his matchup against a Diamondbacks team that started five left-hander hitters. “I think I had more focus in right field than on the mound,” said Sipp, who played center field and pitched at Clemson. “I thought those days were behind me. Everything worked out.” Sipp pitched a scoreless seventh inning and struck out lefty RF Gerardo Parra to open the eighth. Sipp moved to right field when RHP Jerome Williams entered to face righty 1B Paul Goldschmidt. After Goldschmidt walked, Sipp returned to the mound to strike out left-handed C Miguel Montero. He retired all five lefties he faced.

DH Chris Carter lined out to third base in the ninth inning Monday and will be used as a pinch-hitter in the two-game interleague series in Arizona, manager Bo Porter said. Carter is hitting .193 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. Carter and 1B Jon Singleton hit grand slams Sunday, the second time in franchise history that has happened. CF Jimmy Wynn and 2B Denis Menke did it in the ninth inning against the New York Mets on July 30, 1969.