Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer was given a second day off due to right knee soreness, although manager Bo Porter said Springer was available for pinch-hit duty. “With this guy, we would rather be safe than sorry,” Porter said. “Let it subside and get treatment. We’ll get home tomorrow, let him run around a bit. If we don’t have any other effects, he’ll be back in there.” Springer ranks second among AL rookies with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs. “I feel good,” Springer said. “I could play. If I can breathe, I can play.”

LHP Dallas Keuchel will take a 7-3 record and a 2.50 ERA into Wednesday’s start against Arizona, when the teams leave after two games in Arizona for two more at Minute Maid Park. He is sixth among AL starters in ERA and fourth with a 1.03 WHIP. “He started pitching to the top of the strike zone with his fastball,” Astros manager Bo Porter said. “He added the breaking ball, which was a pitch he rarely used last year. Last year, the majority of his pitches were at the bottom of the strike zone, which made him very predictable. You’re talking about a guy with great command. Now that he has started to use the top of the strike zone, it has opened up the other quadrants of the strike zone for him.”

RHP Collin McHugh, who left his last start Sunday with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching arm, is expected to make his next scheduled start Friday against Tampa Bay. He is in line to start Sunday. Astros manager Bo Porter said, “I think the best thing we did was getting him out. It didn’t end up busting to the point where they had to really dig in there after the game. I think he’ll be fine moving forward.” McHugh is 4-3 with a 2.82 ERA in nine starts this season. He has given up 37 hits and 19 walks while striking out 60 in 54 1/3 innings.

1B Jon Singleton extended his hitting streak to four games and had his first career three-hit game Tuesday. Singleton scored after opening the fifth inning with a line-drive double off the right field fence.

RHP Chad Qualls has eight saves after taking over primary closing duties the second week of May. “He’s done a tremendous job,” Houston manager Bo Porter said. “One, I think he is back healthy. He has dealt with some health issues the last couple of years that have hindered his ability to get on the mound and really get behind the ball. His velocity is back. His sinker is better than ever.” Qualls is 7-for-7 in save opportunities since May 11.