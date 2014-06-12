Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve missed his first game of the season with oblique soreness. Altuve entered play Wednesday leading the majors with 88 hits and batting .315/.355/.423 with an American League-leading 24 stolen bases. Altuve, who was tied for second in the majors with 25 multi-hit games, had his safely in 29 of his last 32 games at a .360 clip. The Astros are monitoring his oblique to determine when he’ll return.

LHP Dallas Keuchel recorded his eighth win by allowing just one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over eight innings. He is the first Houston pitcher with eight wins before the All-Star Game since LHP Wandy Rodriguez in 2009. Keuchel is one of three pitchers this season to work eight-plus innings while allowing two runs on less in four starts, joining Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez and Rangers RHP Yu Darvish. The last Houston left-hander with five such starts in a season was Andy Pettitte 2005.

RHP Chad Qualls worked a scoreless ninth inning in relief of LHP Dallas Keuchel. Qualls has not allowed a run over his last 19 outings and 17 2/3 innings, marking the longest scoreless streak by a Houston reliever since RHP Wilton Lopez went 20 consecutive scoreless innings from July 19-Aug. 24, 2010.

DH Chris Carter recorded his fifth career multi-homer game with solo shots in the fourth and seventh innings. It marked his second multi-homer games this season, the first coming at Kansas City on May 28. Since that date, Carter has six homers and 12 RBIs over 13 games with a .743 slugging percentage.