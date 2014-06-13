FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
June 14, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve was removed in the seventh inning after being hit by a pitch thrown by RHP Randall Delgado on the right hand while squaring to bunt. X-rays on Altuve were negative and his status is day-to-day.

1B Jon Singleton because just the second player in franchise history to record three home runs over his first 10 career games, joining OF J.D. Martinez, who smacked four over his first 10 games. Singleton reached that third homer with his solo shot into the upper deck in right field off Diamondbacks LHP Wade Miley in the third inning.

CF Dexter Fowler finished 3-for-5 and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, including seven multi-hit games. Since April 18, a span of 52 games, Fowler is batting .312 (59-for-189).

DH Chris Carter smacked his second career walk-off home run, a leadoff homer in the 10th inning that supplied the Astros a 5-4 win. While with Oakland, Carter hit a walk-off homer against the Mariners on July 6, 2012. It marked the first walk-off homer for Houston since Carlos Pena stroked one against Milwaukee on June 20, 2013.

