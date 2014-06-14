Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Rudy Owens was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been recalled from the RedHawks on June 8. Owens did not make an appearance with the Astros in this stint and is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in one appearance this season. Owens was recalled to add a long reliever to the bullpen during a stretch when Houston starters weren’t pitching deep into games. Owens is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA in 12 appearances (nine starts) with the RedHawks.

RHP Collin McHugh struck out six over five innings against the Rays and has recorded at least four strikeouts in all 10 of his starts this season. That streak ranks as the third longest to start a career in club history, behind Ken Johnson (12 games in 1962) and Roy Oswalt (11 games in 2001).

1B Jon Singleton finished 1-for-4 with an opposite-field, solo home run in the fourth inning. It marked his fourth home run of the season in his 11th game, making him the first Houston player to record that many homers over his first 11 games since J.D. Martinez in 2011.

RHP Josh Zeid was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to improve the Astros’ bullpen versatility. Zeid has not recorded a decision and has a 3.86 ERA over seven appearances with the Astros. He is striking out 26.7 percent of the batters he has faced with Houston, just a shade off his 26.9 percent strikeout rate with Oklahoma City over 17 appearances.